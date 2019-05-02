Cubs' Jon Lester: Cruises to easy win

Lester (2-1) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win in Wednesday's 11-0 victory against the Mariners. He allowed just one hit and walk apiece, while striking out eight.

This was a vintage Lester performance, and the veteran got all the run support he needed and then some when the Cubs scored six times in the second inning. The lefty now has a stellar 1.73 ERA this season, and his 27:7 K:BB across 26 innings looks like a stat line from earlier in his career when he threw with a bit more velocity. Even if the strikeout rate doesn't stay this good for Lester, the 35-year-old should supply plenty of fantasy value moving forward. Lester's next start is scheduled for Tuesday against an exploitable Marlins team.