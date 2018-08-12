Cubs' Jon Lester: Crushed by Nationals

Lester (12-5) took the loss against the Nationals on Thursday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Lester's free-fall in the second half continues, as he has allowed less than five runs in only one of five starts since the All-Star break. The veteran left-hander next lines up to start at Pittsburgh on Thursday as he tries to reclaim the first-half form that resulted in a 2.58 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through his first 19 starts.