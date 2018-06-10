Cubs' Jon Lester: Dazzles again in win Saturday
Lester (7-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to record the win Saturday against the Pirates. He gave up just one hit and two walks to go along with five strikeouts.
Lester was simply brilliant in this one, as he needed 104 pitches (65 for strikes) to mow down 21 Pittsburgh batters. He gave up a two-out triple in the third inning but wasn't really threatened otherwise. Lester now has consecutive outings in which he's logged seven scoreless innings, which has brought his season ERA down to a stellar 2.22. The ace lefty will look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Friday in St. Louis.
