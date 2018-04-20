Cubs' Jon Lester: Dazzles in win Thursday
Lester (2-0) tossed six shutout innings and grabbed the win Thursday against the Cardinals. He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Lester was at his best in this one, as he rebounded from a mediocre start his last time out to completely stymie his team's biggest rival. The veteran lefty did need 96 pitches to get through his six innings of work, and the high pitch count was really the only thing that slowed him down, as the Cardinals mustered just a pair of singles against the 34-year-old. Lester now has his ERA down to 3.10 and he'll look to build on this start his next time out Wednesday in Cleveland.
