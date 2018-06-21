Cubs' Jon Lester: Dominates Dodgers Wednesday

Lester (9-2) pitched seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Dodgers. He gave up five hits and three walks to go along with one strikeout.

The low strikeout total was about the only negative for Lester, as the veteran was sharp and outdueled Los Angeles starter Ross Stripling. The 34-year-old southpaw now has wins in five straight starts, and he's lowered his ERA to a pristine 2.10 by allowing just two earned runs over his last 27 innings. Lester will look to keep it rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles against these same Dodgers.