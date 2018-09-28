Cubs' Jon Lester: Dominates Pirates for 18th win
Lester (18-6) pitched six scoreless innings to pick up the win Thursday against the Pirates. He allowed three hits and four walks, while striking out three.
Lester stymied Pittsburgh's lineup all night, and if he didn't run his pitch count up to 108, he likely would have gone a bit deeper into the game. The veteran lefty finishes the regular season with 149 strikeouts and a 3.32 ERA across 178.2 innings, along with the 18 wins. Despite the dip in strikeouts from the 180 he had in 2017, Lester had a successful year, and he'll now turn his attention to the playoffs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....