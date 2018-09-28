Cubs' Jon Lester: Dominates Pirates for 18th win

Lester (18-6) pitched six scoreless innings to pick up the win Thursday against the Pirates. He allowed three hits and four walks, while striking out three.

Lester stymied Pittsburgh's lineup all night, and if he didn't run his pitch count up to 108, he likely would have gone a bit deeper into the game. The veteran lefty finishes the regular season with 149 strikeouts and a 3.32 ERA across 178.2 innings, along with the 18 wins. Despite the dip in strikeouts from the 180 he had in 2017, Lester had a successful year, and he'll now turn his attention to the playoffs.