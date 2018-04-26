Cubs' Jon Lester: Done in by long ball Wednesday
Lester (2-1) took his first loss of the season Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four over seven innings against the Indians.
The lefty couldn't keep the ball in the yard, as all three runs came via solo home runs. Outside of that, Lester did pitch pretty well in this one, notching his third quality start in his last four outings while setting season-highs in innings (seven) and pitches (107). He hasn't been particularly overpowering and has struck out four or fewer in more than half his starts, but he sports a 3.29 ERA and pitches in front of a lineup that should give him his fair share of chances to collect wins. He's slated to make his next start Monday against the Rockies.
