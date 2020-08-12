Lester (2-0) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against Cleveland.

Lester didn't allow a run until the sixth inning, when he hit a batter with a pitch and subsequently allowed an RBI double to Franmil Reyes. He was otherwise sharp, allowing only one additional extra-base hit while racking up 20 called strikes. Lester has had a resurgent season early on, maintaining a 1.06 ERA through 17 innings. However, he has managed just a 9:4 K:BB in that span. He currently lines up for his next start Sunday against Milwaukee.