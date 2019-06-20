Cubs' Jon Lester: Earns sixth win

Lester (6-5) allowed allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the White Sox.

Lester got off to a shaky start, surrendering a solo home run to the first batter of the game. He also stumbled in the fourth inning, surrendering two more earned runs -- including another solo homer. However, he was solid otherwise, racking up 21 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes on 114 total pitches. Though he got away with it Wednesday, Lester has allowed multiple homers in each of his last three starts, which has caused his ERA to balloon from 3.56 to 4.13. He'll look to more effectively manage the long ball in his next start, currently penciled in for Monday against Atlanta.