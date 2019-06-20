Cubs' Jon Lester: Earns sixth win
Lester (6-5) allowed allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the White Sox.
Lester got off to a shaky start, surrendering a solo home run to the first batter of the game. He also stumbled in the fourth inning, surrendering two more earned runs -- including another solo homer. However, he was solid otherwise, racking up 21 called strikes and 11 swinging strikes on 114 total pitches. Though he got away with it Wednesday, Lester has allowed multiple homers in each of his last three starts, which has caused his ERA to balloon from 3.56 to 4.13. He'll look to more effectively manage the long ball in his next start, currently penciled in for Monday against Atlanta.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...