Cubs' Jon Lester: Escapes multiple jams in win

Lester (10-8) threw six shutout innings while allowing four hits and five walks with three strikeouts, earning a victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

Because of the walks and a couple errors, Lester had to work out of trouble multiple times, but he stranded seven baserunners, and the Pirates left the bases loaded in three frames during the Cubs win. Control is a concern with Lester at the moment, as he's yielded 11 walks in his last 15 innings, but owners will take the six scoreless innings. He owns a 4.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 134 innings this season. Lester will be back on the mound Friday at home against the Nationals.