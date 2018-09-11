Cubs' Jon Lester: Exits start with apparent injury
Lester was removed from Monday's outing against Milwaukee due to injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings.
The athletic trainer came out to check on Lester twice during the sixth inning, and he was removed after the second visit. It's unclear if Lester suffered an injury, or if he was removed due to the situation. He left the ballgame after allowing back-to-back singles, and he'd thrown 89 pitches.
More News
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Next start set for Monday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Tosses six shutout frames vs. Phillies•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Puts together quality outing in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Picks up win No. 14 against Tigers•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Fires six shutout innings•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Crushed by Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....