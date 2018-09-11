Cubs' Jon Lester: Exits start with apparent injury

Lester was removed from Monday's outing against Milwaukee due to injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings.

The athletic trainer came out to check on Lester twice during the sixth inning, and he was removed after the second visit. It's unclear if Lester suffered an injury, or if he was removed due to the situation. He left the ballgame after allowing back-to-back singles, and he'd thrown 89 pitches.