Cubs' Jon Lester: Exits Thursday amid disastrous inning
Lester (undisclosed) left during the second inning of Thursday's game after giving up nine runs in the frame to the Reds, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Lester was shelled in the second inning, throwing a total of 40 pitches while recording just two outs and allowing seven earned runs by the time he exited the game with a trainer. This marked the third time that Lester has given up seven or more runs in two or fewer innings since joining the Cubs in 2015. Although it didn't appear as though the left-hander suffered any sort of injury, his status should be monitored moving forward, as manager Joe Maddon will likely have an update on his condition following the game. Mike Montgomery entered the game in his place.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...