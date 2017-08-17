Cubs' Jon Lester: Exits Thursday amid disastrous inning

Lester (undisclosed) left during the second inning of Thursday's game after giving up nine runs in the frame to the Reds, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Lester was shelled in the second inning, throwing a total of 40 pitches while recording just two outs and allowing seven earned runs by the time he exited the game with a trainer. This marked the third time that Lester has given up seven or more runs in two or fewer innings since joining the Cubs in 2015. Although it didn't appear as though the left-hander suffered any sort of injury, his status should be monitored moving forward, as manager Joe Maddon will likely have an update on his condition following the game. Mike Montgomery entered the game in his place.