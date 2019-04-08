Cubs' Jon Lester: Exits with hamstring tightness

Lester exited Monday's game against the Pirates with left hamstring tightness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester presumably picked up the injury while running the bases in the second inning, and he was subsequently removed after facing one batter in the top of the third inning. The southpaw struck out four while allowing three hits and one walk through two scoreless innings before exiting. It's unclear if the issue will force Lester to miss a turn in the rotation, though thanks to an off day Tuesday he'll get an extra day to rest and recover before his next scheduled start (Sunday against the Angels).

