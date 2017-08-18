Cubs' Jon Lester: Expected to require DL stint

Lester (lat) is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The left-hander was shelled for nine runs in his truncated start Thursday, and reports surfaced thereafter that he was dealing with tightness in his left lat. Wittenmyer notes that Lester's short start will likely result in the Cubs recalling a reliever Friday after Chicago's bullpen filled in for 7.1 innings in Thursday's series finale. A firmer timetable for Lester should be available once he's sent for further testing, but all signs are pointing to a DL stint for the veteran stalwart.