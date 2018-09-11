Cubs' Jon Lester: Expects to make next start
Lester (back) said he doesn't expect to miss his next start, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Lester exited Monday's game against the Brewers with lower-back tightness, and while he admitted his back was still bothering him Tuesday, the veteran left-hander sounded optimistic about making his next start on schedule. "I'm fine. I'll pitch when they tell me to pitch," Lester said, according to Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune. That said, he still needs to visit with trainers, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his next outing.
