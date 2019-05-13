Cubs' Jon Lester: Extends scoreless streak
Lester (3-1) allowed only an unearned run and picked up a victory against Milwaukee on Sunday, pitching 6.2 innings and giving up nine hits and one walk while strike out six.
Lester labored most of the night, throwing 116 pitches and allowing 10 baserunners, but managed to escape frequent trouble and extend his scoreless inning streak to 20.2. He has now earned a quality start in five of his seven outings this season and has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a game. He'll look to continue his success in his next start against Washington on Saturday.
