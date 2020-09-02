Lester didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates, coughing up five runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw seemed to have things well in hand as he took a 6-1 lead into the sixth inning, but after getting Josh Bell to ground out to begin the frame, five straight Bucs reached base before Lester got the hook. He's been tagged for at least five runs in three of his last four outings, ballooning his ERA to 5.11, and his 2020 campaign is beginning to look a lot like a compacted version of his 2019 season -- a hot but unsustainable start, followed by severe regression. Lester will try to get back on track in his next outing Sunday, at home against the Cardinals.