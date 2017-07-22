Cubs' Jon Lester: Fans 10 in Saturday victory

Lester (7-6) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 10 across eight innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Cardinals.

Lester fired seven shutout innings before giving up a pair of solo homers, and although he left the contest with a two-run deficit, the offense came up with three runs in the bottom of the frame to help him earn his seventh victory of the campaign. After a pair of horrific starts before the All-Star break, he's allowed three runs in 15 innings of work covering two starts to lower his ERA from 4.25 to 3.96, and he once again appears to be a solid fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the White Sox.

