Cubs' Jon Lester: Fans nine in six frames

Lester gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings en route to registering his seventh loss of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

It wasn't a terrible line -- he got the baseline quality start and chipped in nine strikeouts for the second time in his last three starts -- but Patrick Corbin was excellent for Arizona, so Lester was unable to pick up a win. Lester has now given up three or fewer runs in six straight outings, totaling 45 strikeouts in 38.2 innings over that stretch. He will face a less challenging lineup at home against the Reds in his next start.