Cubs' Jon Lester: Fans nine in six frames
Lester gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings en route to registering his seventh loss of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
It wasn't a terrible line -- he got the baseline quality start and chipped in nine strikeouts for the second time in his last three starts -- but Patrick Corbin was excellent for Arizona, so Lester was unable to pick up a win. Lester has now given up three or fewer runs in six straight outings, totaling 45 strikeouts in 38.2 innings over that stretch. He will face a less challenging lineup at home against the Reds in his next start.
More News
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Tosses quality start Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Records 2,000th career strikeout Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Improves to 8-6 with win•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Fans 10 in Saturday victory•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Holds Braves to one run in win•
-
Cubs' Jon Lester: Can't escape disastrous first inning Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...