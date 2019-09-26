Cubs' Jon Lester: Finishes 2019 with no-decision

Lester allowed two runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.

As he's done before at PNC Park this season, the Pirates had plenty of traffic, but Lester mostly kept Pittsburgh off the scoreboard and the Cubs in the game. Chicago tied the game in the seventh to get Lester off the hook for the loss, but the overall numbers Lester turned in during 2019 were a little disappointing. He finishes the season 13-10 with a 4.46 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 171.2 innings this season.