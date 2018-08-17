Cubs' Jon Lester: Fires six shutout innings

Lester (13-5) tossed six scoreless innings and earned the victory Thursday, allowing just five hits while striking out eight in the 1-0 win over the Pirates.

Lester was excellent against the division rival Pirates on Thursday, scattering five singles across six shutout frames. The 34-year-old southpaw definitely needed a good start; over his three previous outings, Lester went 0-2, allowing 18 runs (17 earned) in 13.2 innings. He had also been held without a win since July 15. Lester will carry a 3.72 ERA into his next start in Detroit next Wednesday.