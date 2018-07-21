Cubs' Jon Lester: Gets hit around Friday

Lester (12-3) allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and five walks over three innings Friday against the Cardinals to take the loss.

This was easily Lester's worst start of the season, as he hadn't allowed more than four earned runs in any of his previous appearances. The rough outing bumped the veteran lefty's ERA from 2.58 to 3.14. Lester has been mostly excellent all year, so this is likely just a blip on the radar. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against Arizona.