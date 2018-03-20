Cubs' Jon Lester: Gets into the seventh Monday

Lester tossed 6.2 innings in Monday's Cactus League win over the Reds. He allowed three runs on nine hits, while striking out six and walking one.

This is the longest into a game Lester has gone this spring, and he's now sporting a 2.81 Cactus League ERA after four starts. After finishing with a 4.33 ERA last season, it's good to see the 34-year-old perform well in the early going. Prior to last year, Lester had posted an ERA of 3.75 or lower in four straight seasons, and he was under the 3.00 mark in two of those campaigns. The veteran makes for a decent rebound candidate in 2018, though a slight dip in fastball velocity last season points to some diminishing of his skills. It might be too much to expect ace-like results from Lester anymore, but he can still be very useful in fantasy.