Cubs' Jon Lester: Gets minor league tune-up
Lester pitched against Triple-A Reno in Arizona on Wednesday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings. He walked one and struck out six.
Rather than travel with the Cubs for their Cactus League game, Lester threw 89 pitches against minor leaguers to stay on track for his Opening Day start. The 89 pitches were the most thrown by the veteran yet this spring, and while the results were average, the important thing is that he appears healthy as he ramps up for the regular season. Lester had a down year by his standards in 2017, finishing with a 4.33 ERA, so the 34-year-old should be motivated to prove he can still pitch at a high level.
More News
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...