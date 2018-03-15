Cubs' Jon Lester: Gets minor league tune-up

Lester pitched against Triple-A Reno in Arizona on Wednesday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Rather than travel with the Cubs for their Cactus League game, Lester threw 89 pitches against minor leaguers to stay on track for his Opening Day start. The 89 pitches were the most thrown by the veteran yet this spring, and while the results were average, the important thing is that he appears healthy as he ramps up for the regular season. Lester had a down year by his standards in 2017, finishing with a 4.33 ERA, so the 34-year-old should be motivated to prove he can still pitch at a high level.