Cubs' Jon Lester: Gives up seven runs

Lester allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks across 2.2 innings during Wednesday's spring game against the Athletics.

Lester hasn't had much luck yet in spring training with a 9.53 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 11.1 innings. The veteran left-hander is set to take the mound in the season opener March 28 against the Rangers and should continue to ramp up his workload as spring training begins to wind down.