Cubs' Jon Lester: Gives up trio of homers in loss

Lester (5-5) pitched five innings and took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, giving up six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Lester was rolling along through three scoreless innings before his outing unraveled with a pair of two-run home runs by Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy in the fourth. He then gave up another two-run shot to David Freese in his fifth and final inning. The three home runs were the most Lester has given up this season and tied his overall career high. After seven strong starts to begin the season, the 35-year-old has now given up 27 earned runs over his last 32 innings to see his ERA jump from 1.16 to 4.08. He'll try to right the ship on Wednesday when he faces the White Sox in an interleague matchup.