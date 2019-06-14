Cubs' Jon Lester: Gives up trio of homers in loss
Lester (5-5) pitched five innings and took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, giving up six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Lester was rolling along through three scoreless innings before his outing unraveled with a pair of two-run home runs by Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy in the fourth. He then gave up another two-run shot to David Freese in his fifth and final inning. The three home runs were the most Lester has given up this season and tied his overall career high. After seven strong starts to begin the season, the 35-year-old has now given up 27 earned runs over his last 32 innings to see his ERA jump from 1.16 to 4.08. He'll try to right the ship on Wednesday when he faces the White Sox in an interleague matchup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...