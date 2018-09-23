Cubs' Jon Lester: Grabs 17th win

Lester (17-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-3 victory over the White Sox, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits over five innings while striking out four.

The veteran southpaw is putting together an impressive finish to the regular season, going 5-1 with a 1.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB through 41.1 innings over his last seven starts. Lester will make one more trip to the mound before the playoffs when he takes on the Pirates at Wrigley Field on Thursday.