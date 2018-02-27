Cubs' Jon Lester: Grabs Opening Day start

Lester will be the Cubs' Opening Day starter, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The veteran southpaw's numbers weren't stellar last season (4.33 ERA, 1.3 HR/9), but manager Joe Maddon opted to hand him the Opening Day start even with pitchers like Yu Darvish in the fold. Per Maddon, the move is largely an attempt to protect Lester from the Brewers lineup chock full of right-handed hitters and base-stealers. As a result, Lester will have a pretty good matchup for the season opener, throwing in the pitcher-friendly Marlins Park against a rebuilding Miami squad.