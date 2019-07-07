Cubs' Jon Lester: Grabs win despite poor defense

Lester (8-6) earned the win Saturday against the White Sox after allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits over 6.1 innings. He had three strikeouts and three walks.

Lester seemed poised to complete seven innings of one-run ball Saturday, but two errors in the frame led to his exit and two unearned runs. The veteran lefty closes out the first half of the season on a strong note and has a 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 93:23 K:BB over 94.1 innings.