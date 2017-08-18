Cubs' Jon Lester: Headed to DL with shoulder, lat issues

Lester will be placed on the disabled list with left shoulder fatigue and lat tightness, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester will likely only miss a start or two while he's sidelined with a shoulder and lat issue that showed no structural damage. The Cubs announced that he will be placed on the disabled list prior to Friday's game, along with Justin Grimm (finger), while Rob Zastryzny and Felix Pena join the club from Triple-A Iowa. Reliever Mike Montgomery is expected to enter the rotation in Lester's stead.