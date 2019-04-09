Cubs' Jon Lester: Heading to injured list

Lester (hamstring) will be placed on the injured list Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The extent of Lester's hamstring issue remains unclear, as the results of his MRI have yet to be released. A trip to the injured list indicates that it's bad enough for him to miss at least one start, however. Tyler Chatwood could potentially move back from the bullpen to the rotation to make a spot start.

