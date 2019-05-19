Cubs' Jon Lester: Hit hard by Nats

Lester (3-2) took the loss Saturday as the Cubs dropped a 5-2 decision to the Nationals, giving up five runs on 10 hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

The veteran southpaw hadn't allowed more than two runs in any start this season coming into Saturday, but that streak ended with a thud when the Nats scored three times in the third inning. Lester still boasts a 2.09 ERA and 42:9 K:BB through 43 innings, and he'll look to get back on track Thursday, at home against the Phillies.