Play

Cubs' Jon Lester: Hit hard in spring debut

Lester allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits in an inning of work in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. He walked two and did not record a strikeout.

Coming off a middling 2019 campaign, this wasn't a great spring debut for Lester. The veteran lefty is a candidate to start on Opening Day, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, but realistically, he's probably about the third or fourth best starter on the North Side at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories