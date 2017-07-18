Cubs' Jon Lester: Holds Braves to one run in win

Lester (6-6) allowed a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters through seven innings during Monday's win over Atlanta.

After he allowed 16 runs through just 5.2 innings over two starts prior to the All-Star break, this was a solid rebound to open the second half for Lester. The range of outcomes has been wide for the veteran lefty this season, but with a 4.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 for the campaign, Lester should still be viewed as a fairly respectable fantasy asset. He projects to face the Cardinals at Wrigley Field in his next outing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast