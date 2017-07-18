Cubs' Jon Lester: Holds Braves to one run in win
Lester (6-6) allowed a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters through seven innings during Monday's win over Atlanta.
After he allowed 16 runs through just 5.2 innings over two starts prior to the All-Star break, this was a solid rebound to open the second half for Lester. The range of outcomes has been wide for the veteran lefty this season, but with a 4.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 for the campaign, Lester should still be viewed as a fairly respectable fantasy asset. He projects to face the Cardinals at Wrigley Field in his next outing.
