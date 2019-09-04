Cubs' Jon Lester: Hurls six shutout innings in win

Lester (12-9) earned the win against Seattle on Tuesday, pitching six scoreless innings and giving up six hits and four walks while striking out nine.

Lester was far from flawless in the victory, allowing 11 baserunners and loading the bags in three separate innings. Yet the crafty veteran emerged from his six frames without allowing a run, whiffing the final batter to escape each bases-loaded jam en route to a season-high nine strikeouts. Lester has now won three of his last four starts, giving up a combined total of one run in the three victories. He'll carry a 4.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 147:45 K:BB into his next scheduled start at San Diego on Monday.