Cubs' Jon Lester: Improves to 8-2 with win Friday
Lester (8-2) allowed two runs on five hits in a win over the Cardinals on Friday, striking out three and walking one in six innings.
Lester's only runs allowed came from solo home runs off the bats of Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter. He otherwise did not allow an extra-base hit and left the game with a commanding lead after throwing 102 pitches (64 for strikes). Lester has won his last four consecutive starts, and has brought his ERA down to 2.28 on the season. The southpaw has been very effective this year against both lefties and righties, holding lefties to a .203 batting average and righties to a .209 average. He'll look to continue his success in his next start at home against the Dodgers.
