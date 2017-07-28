Cubs' Jon Lester: Improves to 8-6 with win

Lester (8-6) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters through seven innings during Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Lester continues to pitch well out of the All-Star break with three straight wins and just five runs allowed through 23 innings. The veteran lefty is righting the ship in a hurry and a big second half appears to be in its beginning stages. He now sports a 3.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the season. Lester lines up to face the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field in his next start.