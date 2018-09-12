Cubs' Jon Lester: In line for start Saturday

Lester (back) is listed as Chicago's starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Reds, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

As expected, it looks like Lester will be capable to make his upcoming start after leaving Monday's outing with lower-back tightness. During that game, he allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings versus Milwaukee. On the year, Lester has logged a 3.57 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 7.3 K/9 across 29 starts.