Cubs' Jon Lester: Knocked around for five runs

Lester threw five innings Sunday, yielding five runs on eight hits and two walks in the 10-6 loss to San Diego. He struck out just one batter and allowed two home runs in the no-decision.

Lester's summer struggles continue as his season ERA has jumped from 2.18 to 3.44 since the end of June. During that same span, the 34-year-old lefty has also posted an abysmal 26:19 K:BB ratio in 35.2 innings. Lester allowed a pair of solo homers Sunday, coming from Freddy Galvis and Franmil Reyes, as well as a two-run triple from Eric Hosmer. Things won't get easier in his next start as Lester will take on the Nationals in Chicago on Saturday.