Cubs' Jon Lester: Lasts 5.1 innings in marathon contest

Lester allowed two runs on six hits and four walks across 5.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Lester allowed a consistent flow of baserunners on the evening, but he limited the damage to a solo home run from Jedd Gyorko and an RBI triple from Kolten Wong. He battled through a pair of rain delays, which perhaps contributed to his removal after 87 pitches, and the game ended up lasting 14 innings overall. The veteran has posted a solid 2.82 ERA through seven starts, but his 1.33 WHIP suggests that things could go south if he doesn't begin to rein in the baserunners. He's next scheduled to face the White Sox this weekend.