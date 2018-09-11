Cubs' Jon Lester: Leaves with back tightness
Lester exited Monday's start against Milwaukee due to back tightness, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lester didn't look right during the sixth inning, and he was eventually removed with two outs in the frame after the trainer was called out to the mound. The injury isn't expected to keep Lester out of action for long, although we won't know more about his availability moving forward until further evaluation.
