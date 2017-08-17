Cubs' Jon Lester: Leaves with left lat tightness

Lester was diagnosed with left lat tightness and will undergo further testing following his exit from Thursday's game against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester was removed from Thursday's start after recording just five outs, and giving up nine runs -- seven earned -- off seven hits and a walk, all in the second inning. The southpaw should be considered day-to-day until more information regarding his status becomes present following the additional tests.