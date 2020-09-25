Lester seems likely to pitch in Game 3 if one is necessary in the Cubs' upcoming first round playoff series, though manager David Ross hasn't confirmed his rotation plans, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lester is scheduled to make his final regular season start Saturday, which would put him on six days rest by the time a Game 3 would be held on Oct. 2. The veteran has had an up and down year, though he's pitched better lately, and he certainly has proven his worth in big games before. "Definitely Jon's experience goes a long way for me, and putting somebody out there that can handle the moment is very powerful," Ross said. Chicago will likely roll with Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish in the first two games of the best-of-three series, which is set to begin Wednesday.