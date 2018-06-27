Cubs' Jon Lester: Locks down 10th win

Lester (10-2) got the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings against the Dodgers.

Lester didn't provide much length in this one, going just five innings on 82 pitches (50 strikes) before being removed for a pinch-hitter in the sixth, but it was still good enough for his 10th win to move into a tie with Max Scherzer for the NL lead. The 34-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in all but one start dating back to April to bring his ERA down to 2.18. The lefty has gotten the win in six straight starts and will look to continue that streak Sunday against the Twins.