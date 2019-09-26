Cubs' Jon Lester: Logs quality start in final outing

Lester allowed two runs on eight hits across six hits while not factoring into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He struck out four and did not walk anyone.

It was a solid final start of 2019 for Lester on a day in which the Cubs were ultimately eliminated from postseason contention. Overall, the veteran lefty took a step back this season with a 4.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP after posting marks of 3.32 and 1.31, respectively, in 2018. On a more positive note, Lester saw his K/9 jump from 7.38 to 8.65. The 35-year-old is under contract in Chicago through 2021, and while his skills have diminished, he should remain a backend starter heading into next year.