Cubs' Jon Lester: Looks better in second start
Lester (1-0) was dominant in a winning effort Thursday against the Brewers. He pitched six scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and a walk, while striking out six.
After a mediocre effort by Lester on Opening Day (3.1 innings, seven hits and three earned runs), the veteran lefty looked much more ace-like in this one. Lester has also gotten exactly eight runs of support in each of his two starts. While he won't get that much run support every game, the Cubs do have a strong enough lineup to help Lester get plenty of wins. He's scheduled to take the mound again Wednesday in Pittsburgh and will look to build on this strong outing.
