Lester is not slated to pitch in the team's three-game series against the Brewers to start the season and figures to line up fourth next Monday against the Reds, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It's not that unexpected to see Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish lined up 1-2, but it's a mild surprise that Tyler Chatwood appears set to be the Cubs' third starter. Manager David Ross hasn't fully confirmed this order, but when asked about Chatwood starting third, he said "you can assume that." Lester was the team's Opening Day starter the past three years, but after turning in a subpar 4.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 171.2 innings in 2019, the 36-year-old lefty has been bumped down in Chicago's rotation. Fantasy managers should temper expectations at this point in the veteran's career.