Lester pitched six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

Lester didn't get the win but he had his best outing of the season, and it was just the second time in his last six starts that he allowed fewer than five earned runs. The eight strikeouts also marked a season high. The veteran lefty still has a 5.05 ERA even after this excellent performance, which underscores how poorly he's pitched for most of the year. Lester will hope to build some momentum from this outing and carry it over into his next trip to the hill, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday against Cleveland.