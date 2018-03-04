Cubs' Jon Lester: Makes second spring start
Lester, who is scheduled to be the Cubs' Opening Day starter, went 2.2 innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks, giving up a run on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Lester now has allowed four hits and four walks in 4.1 innings of work this spring, but the veteran's track record suggests he'll iron things out before the regular season rolls around. The 34-year-old is coming off of a bit of a down season, however, as he posted a 4.33 ERA in 2017, his highest mark since 2012. Lester also failed to pitch 200 innings for the first time since 2011, so the Cubs and fantasy owners alike would like to see the lefty get off to a fast start this season to put concerns of a decline to rest.
