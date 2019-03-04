Cubs' Jon Lester: Named Opening Day starter
Lester was named the Cubs' Opening Day starter Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Lester's status as the top pitcher in a playoff contender's rotation combined with his 3.32 ERA last season could lead him to be overrated by some fantasy players. Unfortunately for the Cubs, the lefty's underlying stats last season didn't paint a particularly pretty picture. His strikeout rate fell four points to an unimpressive 19.6 percent, while his 8.4 percent walk rate was his highest mark since 2011, leading to a 4.39 FIP, a number which certainly doesn't suit a playoff hopeful's ace. At his age (35), a continued slide is more likely than a sudden turnaround.
